Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,889 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $24,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.62 and a 200 day moving average of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,691 shares of company stock worth $12,376,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

