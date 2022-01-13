Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 78,100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 336.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $225.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.23. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

