Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

