Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.