Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.94 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

