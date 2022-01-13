Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304,816 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

