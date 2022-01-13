Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

