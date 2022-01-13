Skycoin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $111,505.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.83 or 0.07640225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.87 or 0.99923289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00067944 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

