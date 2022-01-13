Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as high as C$5.09. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 294,480 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$343.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

