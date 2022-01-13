Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.