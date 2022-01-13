Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 7,284 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises 0.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

IBUY traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.40. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

