Smart Portfolios LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 2.43% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 19,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,610. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

