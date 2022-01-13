Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $58.96 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $58.96 million and approximately $67.58 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,221,436,110 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

