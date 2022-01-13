Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Shares Down 0.9%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. 593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Société BIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

