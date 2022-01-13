Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $131.90 on Thursday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

