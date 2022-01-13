Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James cut their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

SLGL stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

