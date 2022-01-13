SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $261.02

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $261.02, but opened at $270.23. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $276.48, with a volume of 4,533 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
