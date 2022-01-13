SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $261.02

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $261.02, but opened at $270.23. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $276.48, with a volume of 4,533 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

