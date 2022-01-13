Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Gary Marsh Sells 1,630 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.95), for a total transaction of £20,358.70 ($27,634.99).

Shares of SOLI opened at GBX 1,270 ($17.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.55 million and a P/E ratio of 30.60. Solid State plc has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,419 ($19.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

