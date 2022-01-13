Sologenic One Day Trading Volume Tops $392,218.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $164.91 million and approximately $392,218.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

