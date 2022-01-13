South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp owned 0.09% of South State worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 34.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of South State by 20.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

