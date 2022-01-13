SouthState Corp Acquires 10,051 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $80.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

