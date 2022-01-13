SouthState Corp Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

GOOG stock opened at $2,839.61 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,911.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,816.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock worth $397,211,370 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.