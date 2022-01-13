SouthState Corp Has $4.09 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

