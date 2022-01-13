SouthState Corp Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

