SouthState Corp Purchases 229 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 239,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $334.37 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

