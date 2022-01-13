Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is $0.26. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 8,184,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

