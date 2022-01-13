SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 732,659 shares.The stock last traded at $29.41 and had previously closed at $29.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,634,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

