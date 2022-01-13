SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $91.39 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

