SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 12.8% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.