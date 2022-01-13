Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

