Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 3.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.12. 33,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,480,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

