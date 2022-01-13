Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

