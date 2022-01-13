Sportcash One Hits Market Cap of $297,846.50 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $297,846.50 and $54,304.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.20 or 0.07617171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,806.48 or 0.99952289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

