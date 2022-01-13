SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SSAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

