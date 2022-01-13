Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

