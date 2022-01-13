STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $210,915.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $210,915.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

