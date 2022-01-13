State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,970 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 60.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,157,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,844,000 after purchasing an additional 437,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

