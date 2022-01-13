State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 27,313 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upstart were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.36.

UPST stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 148.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,852,866 shares of company stock valued at $409,504,004. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

