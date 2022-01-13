State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Chegg worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. Natixis lifted its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.