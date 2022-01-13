State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.57 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

