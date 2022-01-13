State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC opened at $33.48 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

