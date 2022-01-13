State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

