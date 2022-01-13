State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,148 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Anaplan worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after purchasing an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

