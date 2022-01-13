State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,888 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,740,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

