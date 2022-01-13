State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,368 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

