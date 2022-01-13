State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,442 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 14.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,818. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

