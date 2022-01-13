State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 849 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $304.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.37. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.74 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

