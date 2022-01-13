State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.