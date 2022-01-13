Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.51. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 85,823 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

