STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,135 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $48.63 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.